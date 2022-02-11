Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $226.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $197.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $201.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

