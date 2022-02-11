Westchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 54.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Omega Alpha SPAC has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

