82,912 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

LCAA opened at $9.72 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.