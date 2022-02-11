82,912 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 82,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000.
LCAA opened at $9.72 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
