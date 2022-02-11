5,820 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIIX. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth $142,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

