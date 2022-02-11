Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 87,056 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Radian Group worth $219,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 226,629 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDN opened at $23.68 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

