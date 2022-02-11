Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $184,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CX Institutional lifted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,222 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

