Putnam Investments LLC Sells 76,181 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $93,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock opened at $649.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $622.41 and its 200-day moving average is $624.46. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.