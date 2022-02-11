Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,274,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

