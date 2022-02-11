Royal Bank of Canada Has $737.54 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,514,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $737,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,072 shares of company stock worth $18,405,127. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

