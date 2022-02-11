CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $191.00 at Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.