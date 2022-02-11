Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAGP. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 270,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 343,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.