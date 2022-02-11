The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,527,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

