First Manhattan Co. Buys 9,988 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

