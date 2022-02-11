Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $307,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $42,002,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 59.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 272,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.73. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 235.35 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

