Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,011,975 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $314,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.