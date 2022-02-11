Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

