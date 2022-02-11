Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $118.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Crown by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown by 64.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

