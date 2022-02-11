Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of AMG opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average is $162.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $132.62 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

