Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $10.52 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

