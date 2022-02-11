Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
