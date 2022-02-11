Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The company had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

