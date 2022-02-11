Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.75

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.50.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.
