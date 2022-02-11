CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.38.

CME stock opened at $244.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 12-month low of $179.69 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

