Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.