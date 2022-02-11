Raymond James Raises GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $107.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after buying an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

