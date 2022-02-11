Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 9,600 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

