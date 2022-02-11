Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,061,100 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,100 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $324,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after buying an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 328,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL opened at $60.66 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

