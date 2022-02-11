Invesco Ltd. Has $342.39 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $342,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

AJG opened at $158.81 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.70 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

