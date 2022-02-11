Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $355,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.