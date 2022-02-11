Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.65. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

