Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $11.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

