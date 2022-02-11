Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $26,378,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 488.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.61 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

