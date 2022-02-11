FIL Ltd Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $687.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $863.06.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

