LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,987.50

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. LHT has a market cap of $114,987.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010239 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

