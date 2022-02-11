NFT (NFT) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, NFT has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $51,440.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103334 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

