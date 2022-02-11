Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,595 ($35.09) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RAT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rathbone Brothers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,275 ($30.76).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,798 ($24.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,927.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,946.78.

In related news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.67) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,082.49).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.