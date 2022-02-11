Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

ENPH stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

