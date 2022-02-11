Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Raised by Analyst

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPK. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HPK stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

