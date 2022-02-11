Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

LUMN stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.