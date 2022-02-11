Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WLL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

