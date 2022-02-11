Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 941,089 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941,089 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $37,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 60.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 176,229 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

