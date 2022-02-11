Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,560 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $39,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

