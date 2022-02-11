Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $45,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

