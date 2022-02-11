Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,684,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

