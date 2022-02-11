Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.