Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $145,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $190.21 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.20.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

