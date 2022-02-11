Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

