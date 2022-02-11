Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Inseego by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.61. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.