Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $94,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

