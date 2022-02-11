Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $196,695,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $121,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,731,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $118,266,000.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.49.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

