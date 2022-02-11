MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

GS opened at $370.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.17 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

